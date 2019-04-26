Stamford insurance agent charged by Westport police

WESTPORT — A Stamford man was charged Friday after a months-long investigation into a larceny case involving insurance policies.

Thomas Massotti, 77, of Stamford, was charged with second-degree larceny, under a false pretense or promise.

Back in September, Westport police were contacted by a larceny victim who told police he got an insurance renewal quote from a Stamford-based insurance agency in October 2017 for a full-year commercial liability policy and excess coverage umbrella policy.

Police said the victim submitted a full payment of premiums for both policies — exceeding $33,000.

The victim received a notification on the cancellation of both policies in August 2018 due to “non-payment of a finance agreement,” police said. The notification explained that excess liability coverage had been canceled in February last year, and the commercial coverage in May, the victim told police.

The victim called Massotti, the sole agent of the agency, and asked about the cancellations.

“Massotti assured the victim his polices were still in place, but that was found not to be the case,” police said. “The victim reported he requested payment of the unused premiums totaling $18,266.80 and Massotti refused to comply.”

A law enforcement database confirmed Massotti was the owner of High Ridge Insurance Agency in Stamford. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant for Massotti. He was taken into custody by Westport detectives in Darien on Friday.

After his arrest, detectives brought Massotti to Westport police headquarters to be formally charged. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 court-set bond. He is expected in court on May 6.