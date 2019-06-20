Stafford Thomas Jr. named new Staples principal

WESTPORT — In a unanimous decision, the Board of Education approved Stafford W. Thomas Jr. as the new Staples High School principal at its meeting Thursday night.

Thomas was previously principal at Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull, which was named the 2018-19 Connecticut Association of Schools’ School of the Year.

He replaces James D’Amico, who has helmed the school since 2016 and announced earlier this year he would be resigning to take a job as principal at New Fairfield High School — his alma mater.

This story will be updated.