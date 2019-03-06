Stacey Abrams' next move: Senator, governor ... president?

FILE - In this pool image from video, Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 from Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp served as the state's chief election officer while he ran for governor in 2018. Abrams has alleged he mismanaged the election which she narrowly lost, an allegation which Kemp denies.

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams didn't win the Georgia governor's race last November, but she's a hot commodity in Democratic politics anyway.

Abrams is the top recruit for a Senate race in 2020 as Democrats try to win back a majority. She's considering another run for governor in 2022. And there are plenty of party activists who want her to consider joining the already crowded Democratic presidential field.

The 45-year-old wouldn't be the first November loser in the mix. Texan Beto O'Rourke is considering the race, as well, after losing a tight Senate race in 2018 to Republican Ted Cruz.

Abrams has become a national voting rights activist since her close race.

She's expected to announce her Senate intentions in early April.