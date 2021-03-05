St. Louis researchers eye COVID-19-related disorder in kids

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Medical researchers in St. Louis are trying to determine why a small percentage of children and young adults who test positive for COVID-19 develop a life-threatening condition that can cause severe inflammation of the heart, brain and other organs, university officials said Friday.

Washington University pediatric specialists are part of a research team led by the National Institutes of Health investigating how the coronavirus affects children and young adults up to age 21, who account for about 13% of infections in the U.S.