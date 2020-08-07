St. Louis police investigating shooting death at gas station

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station in the north part of the city near Interstate 70.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Friday at a BP station on East Grand Avenue, where a man was shot several times, police said. Police had not released the victim’s identity, and no arrests had been reported by mid-morning Friday.

The shooting was in the city’s Near North Riverfront neighborhood, which has seen at least three homicides this year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city has recorded 158 homicides this year.

The fatal shooting happened hours after federal officials announced that 50 Department of Homeland Security agents will be sent to St. Louis under Operation Legend, a federal anti-crime program, to assist city police in high-crime areas.