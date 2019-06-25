St. Louis law firm CEO dies in bicycling accident

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president and CEO of a St. Louis law firm has died in a bicycling accident.

St. Louis County police say 64-year-old Timothy Thornton died Sunday after his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Wildwood. The 62-year-old truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police had not named Thornton as the victim of the accident until Tuesday.

Thornton, of Chesterfield, was president and CEO of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale. A statement on the law firm's website says Thornton "was an inspiring and widely admired leader."