St. Louis-area man wins $10M playing the Missouri Lottery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has bought a Missouri Lottery ticket that is worth $10 million.

The Missouri Lottery says in a news release that Kevin Huntze bought the winning "$300 Million Cash Explosion" scratchers ticket June 21 at Bucky's Express in Sunset Hills.

The game offers more than $300 million in prizes, which includes two more $10 million prizes.