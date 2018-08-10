St. Louis Science Center CEO leaving for Denver Zoo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man who has led the St. Louis Science Center for seven years is stepping down to become president and CEO of the Denver Zoo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bert Vescolani's appointment in Denver is effective mid-September. He will oversee 400 employees and 600 volunteers in his new job. He'll remain at the St. Louis Science Center through the end of August.

Vescolani previously worked at the John Ball Zoological Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Chief Financial Officer Barbara Boyle will serve as the Science Center's interim president and CEO while a national search is conducted.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com