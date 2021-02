ST. LOUIS (AP) — The historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis will undergo a major renovation, just the second in the building's nearly 200-year history.

The courthouse was the site where Harriet and Dred Scott sued for their freedom, leading to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that was a driving factor in the start of the Civil War. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the cost of the courthouse project, announced Wednesday, has not yet been set.