St. Louis County closes morgue for victims of coronavirus

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A temporary St. Louis County morgue that opened in April to help care for bodies of coronavirus victims is shutting down, county officials said Monday.

St. Louis County has been hit harder than any other area of Missouri in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and death. As of Monday, the county has reported 17,261 of the state’s 75,075 confirmed cases, and nearly half -- 703 out of 1,426 -- of the deaths.

The temporary morgue known as the “Dignified Transfer Center” opened April 21 inside a refrigerated warehouse and was meant to serve COVID-19 victims from St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties. It was capable of holding up to 1,300 bodies, but just 57 were kept there.

A news release from St. Louis County said the temporary morgue opened after regional health system leaders proposed it due to "the challenges other regions faced with overrun morgues. In other regions, those challenges led to mass graves and the stockpiling of the bodies of deceased individuals.”

Things never got that bad in the St. Louis region. The county did not release the cost of the temporary morgue but said it was less than originally projected.

The closure comes on the same day that new regulations went into effect in St. Louis County to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Face coverings are now required in public for all children ages 6 or older. For both private and public schools, children in grades K-12 must wear masks or other face coverings. Students can remove masks for some activities such as recess or physical education, music and band classes, and school-sponsored sports, but they must remain 6 feet apart.

A previous order applied to children age 10 or older.

The new regulations also require businesses to deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings. A previous order authorized businesses to deny entry, but did not require it.

Meanwhile, several cases of COVID-19 were reported at a University of Missouri fraternity in Columbia. KMIZ-TV cited a news release from Phi Delta Theta that said multiple members tested positive recently. The fraternity did not state the specific number of cases or details about the severity of the cases.