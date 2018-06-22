St. Croix River likely to peak, sparing cities from floods









Photo: Tad Vezner, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, Megan Kavanagh and Mike Azjac, co-owners of The Marine Landing B.O.T.M., stand outside their restaurant in Marine on St. Croix, Minn. They had to close the restaurant Wednesday due to the rising waters of the St. Croix River caused by heavy rains. (Tad Vezner/Pioneer Press via AP) less In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, Megan Kavanagh and Mike Azjac, co-owners of The Marine Landing B.O.T.M., stand outside their restaurant in Marine on St. Croix, Minn. They had to close the restaurant ... more Photo: Tad Vezner, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, The Marine Landing B.O.T.M., is surrounded by floodwaters in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., Co- owners Megan Kavanagh and Mike Azjac, had to close the restaurant Wednesday due to the rising waters of the St. Croix River, caused by heavy rains. (Tad Vezner/Pioneer Press via AP) less In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, The Marine Landing B.O.T.M., is surrounded by floodwaters in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., Co- owners Megan Kavanagh and Mike Azjac, had to close the restaurant Wednesday ... more Photo: Tad Vezner, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, Megan Kavanagh, one of the co-owners of The Marine Landing B.O.T.M. stands outside their restaurant in Marine on St. Croix, Minn. They had to close their restaurant Wednesday due to the rising water of the St. Croix River. (Tad Vezner/Pioneer Press via AP) less In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, Megan Kavanagh, one of the co-owners of The Marine Landing B.O.T.M. stands outside their restaurant in Marine on St. Croix, Minn. They had to close their restaurant ... more Photo: Tad Vezner, AP St. Croix River likely to peak, sparing cities from floods 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — An eastern Minnesota city will likely be safe from a rising St. Croix River after a powerful rainstorm flooded areas north of it.

Torrential rains last weekend saw a northwestern Wisconsin dam fail, washing out roads and causing river levels rise more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) downstream near the city of Stillwater. National Weather Service forecasters predict the river will peak at 85 feet (26 meters) on Friday— about 2 feet (1 meter) short of Stillwater's flooding stage —before retreating.

Still, some city officials are skeptical after nervously watching the river slowly rise all week.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski tells St. Paul Pioneer Press he's unsure if the river is done rising. But he says he doesn't think the water level will rise enough to breach city flood levels.

