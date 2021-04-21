Sri Lankan archbishop asks Muslims to reject extremism KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 5:17 a.m.
1 of4 A Sri Lankan woman holds a portrait of her relative who died in 2019 Easter Sunday attacks during a service at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the serial blasts that killed 269 people. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 A Sri Lankan woman weeps during a memorial service for the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the serial blasts that killed 269 people. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, center, looks at a survivor of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks as he arrives to conduct a service at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the serial blasts that killed 269 people. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan Catholic archbishop appealed to the country's Muslims on Wednesday to reject extremism and join Catholics in determining the truth behind Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people.
Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the appeal during a commemoration of the second anniversary of the attacks.
