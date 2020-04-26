Spring comes to Old Mill Beach

Melissa Dolan of Norwalk celebrates her birthday with a different kind of Corona at Old Mill Beach in Westport, Conn., on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

WESTPORT — With nearby parking still available through the end of the month, visitors were able to enjoy some safe-distance socializing down at Old Mill Beach over the weekend.

Saturday’s springtime weather was warm, verdant and inviting.

Along with the innate messages of growth and rejuvenation inherent in the late-April day, however, there were also other messages about — inspirational phrases and slogans painted on rocks, left by the sides of roads, alongside stonewalls, and even next to park benches that overlooked the sparkling waters of Long Island Sound.

“It’s something I appreciate now that I wouldn’t have before all of this,” said Lisa Daus of Westport, who discovered a painted stone right alongside her bench that read “BE HAPPY.”

“It made me happy,” she said. “It did exactly that.”