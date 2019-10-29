Sports wagering in Montana moves forward

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Lottery has avoided a major obstacle in its effort to offer sports wagering by the end of the year.

An interim legislative committee that met Tuesday failed to muster enough support to delay lottery officials from finalizing draft rules that tie sports wagering licenses to liquor licenses.

Critics argued the legislation that legalized sports wagering did not refer to liquor licenses, but the Department of Administration said that requirement was within the lottery's rule-making authority.

The State Administration and Veterans Affairs Committee also determined Tuesday it had no standing to challenge the lottery's plan to add sports wagering to its lottery management contract with Intralot.

The Montana Lottery Commission is scheduled to meet on Nov. 21 to consider the rules.