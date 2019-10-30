Spooky fun at annual Trunk or Treat event

WESTPORT — Aimed at avoiding dark trafficked streets and bringing some solid decorating work into the light, United Methodist Church hosted its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday.

About 30 people decorated the backs of their cars in a wide range of fun and spooky themes for Halloween, including pirates, Peanuts, and Ghostbusters.

Kids, meanwhile — close to 200 of them throughout the afternoon — toured the parking lot in costumes collecting candy.

“But it’s also a learning experience,” said organizer Dan Gelman, noting everyone is encouraged to bring donations items for the Person-to-Person food pantry in Norwalk.

“I’m just grateful for a really nice day,” said the Rev. Heather Sinclair, “and getting a lot of people out here.”

“It’s always nice to have something for people in a safe environment,” she said. “And this is a great way to welcome everyone.”

“It’s a win-win,” said Gelman. “It’s fun for us, for all the people who created the trunks, and it’s fun for the kids.”