Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

LOGAN, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

The Harrison County Board on Thursday approved the mask mandate in a 2-1 vote, according to television station KETV in nearby Omaha, Nebraska.

Supervisor John Straight, who voted for the mandate, said he hopes that requiring masks will help bring down virus numbers in the county, where the positivity rate of the virus has topped 20% for three straight weeks.

“It’s really a hot issue, and it is hard,” Straight said. "It was hard on us today.”

Supervisor Walter Utman also voted for the mandate, while Tony Smith's was the lone vote against it.

Outbreaks in elder care facilities has been driving the county's numbers up, said Brad Brake, the county's health administrator. Brake said 266 of the county’s confirmed cases come from nursing homes, and 15 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the county by Thursday.

The mandate is expected to go into effect by Nov. 9 and be revisited after 30 days. The goal is to reach a positivity rate below 10% for 14 straight days, Brake said.

“Once that threshold is hit, then it will no longer be in effect for that next 30-day period,” he said.