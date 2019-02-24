Special elections planned to fill 5 open legislative seats

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut voters will be heading back to the polls to fill five open legislative seats.

The three state Senate seats and two House of Representatives seats became vacant after incumbent lawmakers resigned to take jobs in Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's new administration.

The special elections will take place Tuesday. Voters will be replacing Sens. Tim Larson of East Hartford, Beth Bye of West Hartford, Terry Garrantana of New Britain and Reps. Chris Soto of New London and James Albis of East Haven. All five are Democrats.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Elections will be held in East Hartford, East Windsor, South Windsor, Burlington, West Hartford, Berlin and New Britain, and parts of Bloomfield, Farmington, Ellington, East Haven and New London.