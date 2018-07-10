Speaker Heastie heads north for upstate tour

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The speaker of the New York state Assembly is heading to the North Country as part of his annual upstate tour.

Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie is scheduled to make stops Tuesday along Lake Ontario, where he'll visit areas impacted by floods in 2017. He'll also tour the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and attend the Jefferson County Fair in Watertown.

Heastie began his tradition of upstate trips shortly after becoming speaker in 2015. He says the chance to visit local communities helps him better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the state's different regions.

More stops are planned this summer and fall.