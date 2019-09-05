Sparks Marina victim identified as Reno man, 69

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified the dead man found floating this week in the Sparks Marina.

The Regional Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday 69-year-old Peter Wehrlin of Reno was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday morning.

The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation.

Police say they aren't sure how he ended up in the man-made lake along U.S. Interstate 80 in Sparks.