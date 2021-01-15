Spain rejects virus confinement as most of Europe stays home ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 3:05 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks walk along the stalls of a weekly market in the Spanish city of La Linea. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant wreaking havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, closed stores on Dam street and the Royal Palace on Dam Square, rear, are seen in Amsterdam. The Dutch government this week extended by three weeks the tough lockdown in force since mid-December amid fears that coronavirus infection rates are not declining quickly enough and fears about a new, more transmissible variant of the virus. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2020, file photo, pedestrians wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus take snapshots in front Christmas decorations in downtown Madrid, Spain. Fernando Simón, the government's top virus expert, has blamed the recent increase in coronavirus cases on Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020, file photo, mortuary workers remove the body of person who allegedly died of COVID-19 at her home in Barcelona, Spain. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases, and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, people walk through Gran Via avenue in downtown Madrid, Spain. A large part of central Spain including the capital of Madrid are slowly clearing snow after the country's worst snowstorm in recent memory. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, a woman is reflected in a window as she braves wind and rain while walking towards Tower Bridge in London, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a couple sit on a bar terrace as people wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Nurse Marta Fernandez holds the hand of one of her patients, Maria Teresa Argullos, 94, at the hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain. "The worst thing about this pandemic is seeing how patients deal alone with the entire disease process, even with their own death," says Fernández. "Seeing them die alone is the hardest of all." Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, police officers on bicycles pass stacked up terrace chairs outside a bar in the near-empty Red Light District in Amsterdam. The Dutch government this week extended by three weeks the tough lockdown in force since mid-December amid fears that coronavirus infection rates are not declining quickly enough and fears about a new more transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 7. 2021, file photo, a resident is given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, around 38 kms (23 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, people take a selfie together on a main street before a curfew is enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Marseille, southern France. While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — While most of Europe kicked off 2021 with earlier curfews or stay-at-home orders, authorities in Spain insist the new coronavirus variant causing havoc elsewhere is not to blame for a sharp resurgence of cases and that the country can avoid a full lockdown even as its hospitals fill up.
The government has been tirelessly fending off drastic home confinement like the one that paralyzed the economy for nearly three months in the spring of 2020, the last time Spain could claim victory over the stubborn rising curve of cases.