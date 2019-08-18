Southwest reveals plans to offer interisland Hawaii flights

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Southwest Airlines has announced plans to offer new flights across the Hawaiian Islands.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that Southwest announced Thursday it will begin offering multiple interisland flights as early as next year.

Southwest says the flights are expected to travel from Honolulu to Hilo, Hawaii and Lihue, Kauai four times daily in each direction beginning Jan. 19, 2020.

Officials say the airline is also offering a nonstop once a day flight between Kona, Hawaii and Kahului, Maui.

Officials say Southwest began flights this year from Honolulu to Kona, Hawaii and Maui.

Airline officials say interisland flight prices begin at $29 one way through Aug. 22 for travel between January and March of 2020.

Officials did not say when flights from the U.S. mainland to Hilo International Airport would begin.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/