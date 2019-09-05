Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire southeast of Los Angeles has burned nearly 1,000 acres of brush but no home damage or injuries are reported.

Riverside County fire officials say it erupted Wednesday afternoon in a hilly area just west of Murrieta.

Authorities declared a mandatory evacuation for 14 homes in the community of La Cresta.

The city of Murrieta issued voluntary evacuation for two neighborhoods.

Fire spokesman Rob Roseen says about 300 firefighters along with aircraft fought the flames.

A Murrieta resident, 18-year-old Rachel Gildersleeve, tells the Los Angeles Times she found herself driving a back road surrounded by flame and blinding smoke.

There's no word on what sparked the fire but a storm that brought lightning and gusty winds had come through the area.

Roseen says the winds were easing Wednesday night.