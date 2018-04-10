Southern California warms up to summerlike highs





Children play in a fountain to cool off from the heat of the day in Grand Park in Los Angeles on Monday, April 9, 2018. Southern California's spring has taken a summer like detour. At noon Monday and other locations were into the 90s, well above seasonal normals.

The Grand Park fountain is reflected in a window as people gather in the shade to try to get away from the heat of the day, in Los Angeles on Monday, April 9, 2018. Southern California's spring has taken a summer like detour. At noon Monday and other locations were into the 90s, well above seasonal normals.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While the Midwest seemed to be reverting to winter, Southern California had a spring fling with summer on Monday as high pressure and offshore flow heated up the region.

Temperatures soared to 95 degrees (35 Celsius) in downtown Los Angeles, and many other locations including the coast had similar highs, some setting records for the date.

The warmth spread well up the coast with a record 79 degrees (26 Celsius) at the airport in Monterey, the National Weather Service said.

The beach weather was in stark contrast to the blanket of snow and slate-gray skies left in the aftermath of a storm that marched across the Midwest.

The California heat was not expected to persist.

Forecasters said Southern California coastal areas would see double-digit temperature drops Tuesday as sea breezes pushed back onshore. Valleys will be cooler also but not by as much, the weather service said.

In Northern California, portions of the San Francisco Bay Area will see light rainfall Tuesday, followed Wednesday by more widespread light rain that could last into Thursday.