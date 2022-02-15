South Korean presidential hopefuls begin official campaigns HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 1:36 a.m.
1 of15 Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Lee Jae-myung, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP) Baek Seung-ryul/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP) Baek Seung-ryul/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP) Baek Seung-ryul/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, listen to his speech during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, poses with his supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Candidates for South Korea’s presidential election began on Tuesday their formal campaigns in a race tainted by intense political strife over allegations involving the main candidates and their families.
Liberal governing party candidate Lee Jae-myung and his conservative opposition rival Yoon Suk Yeol are the front-runners of the 14 candidates registered with South Korea’s election authorities. Recent opinion surveys show them running neck-and-neck.