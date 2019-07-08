South Dakotans soon access court records from any computer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is piloting a program that will eventually allow the public access to court records from any computer.

The public can now view public court records on computers at state courthouses during work hours from Monday to Friday. This means that some people face long drives to access records.

The new website, set to go live late 2019 or early 2020, will charge people 10 cents per page viewed from any computer. People will be able to look up cases by entering names, date of birth or county, and date range of the alleged offense. Complete criminal backgrounds cost $20.

Greg Sattizahn, administrator of the Unified Judicial System, tells the Rapid City Journal that the fees will help cover enhanced technology within the UJS.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com