South Dakota tourism has 9th straight year of growth in 2018

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota officials say the state's tourism industry reached record levels of visitors, spending and economic impact in 2018.

Officials said Thursday that South Dakota tourism marked its ninth consecutive year of growth. A new study by Tourism Economics finds that visitor spending reached $4 billion in 2018, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

Visitation was about 14 million, up 1.4 percent.

Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says tourism generates revenue and creates jobs.

Hagen says consumer confidence remains very high and 2019 will be a "really good year." Hagen says he feels confident that the partial federal government shutdown will end by the time peak season begins.