South Dakota suing BNSF to get land for Sioux Falls project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is suing BNSF Railway to acquire land for a massive road construction project in Sioux Falls.

The Interstate 229 and 26th Street interchange reconstruction project broke ground in April after the state bought out several privately-owned properties in the area. The $37 million venture is expected to take two years to finish.

The Argus Leader reports that the complaint asks for a jury to determine a fair value for the land, which would be acquired through eminent domain.

Court documents say an independent appraiser values the chunk of land at about $50,000. Documents say BNSF was asked to accompany the appraiser to the site for the assessment "but never responded back."

A BNSF spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment Saturday.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com