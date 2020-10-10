South Dakota reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials announced 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and nine new deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the state to 286.

Of those total deaths, 63 have been reported in October alone, as South Dakota continues to be among the leaders nationally in new COVID-19 cases per capita and cases are rising.

The Argus Leader reports that the new infections reflect a 12.1% positive test rate, up from the average of 10.9% over the last seven days. The 14-day trend of positive cases is continuing to rise in the state.

Total active cases were reported at 5,533 on Saturday, and total hospitalizations remained at 267.

COVID-19 patients occupy 10% of the state’s hospital beds, with an overall total availability rate of 40%. Among staffed ICU beds, 21% are currently being used by COVID-19 patients and 24% of ICU beds remain available.

South Dakota has reported 27,947 total cases since the start of the pandemic.