South Dakota reports 425 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Saturday reported 425 new cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths.

The state has now had a total of nearly 13,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. There were 2,428 cases still active.

With the new death reported Saturday, South Dakota’s death toll from the disease has risen to 167.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports 10,347 recoveries from the disease, and a total of 79 people who are currently hospitalized.

