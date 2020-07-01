South Dakota reports 2 more deaths, 62 positive COVID cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported two more deaths and 62 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the South Dakota Department of Heath, the state's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 93. Of the two new deaths, one was a person between the ages of 40-49 and the other was a person between the ages of 70-79. One was in Buffalo County and one in Minnehaha County, the Argus Leader reported.

Minnehaha County, the state's most populous county, has the most COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota, with 58.

Minnehaha County reported 17 of the new cases, while Pennington County recorded five new cases.

The newly confirmed cases push the total number of positive cases in South Dakota to 6,826. Officials say 5,933 patients have recovered, leaving 800 active cases in the state.

Currently 65 patients are hospitalized for the disease in South Dakota, occupying 3% of the state's hospital bed capacity. COVID-19 patients were occupying 6% of South Dakota's intensive care unit beds.

