South Dakota officials: Spike of 239 coronavirus cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported a spike in confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday with 239 new infections after a mass testing event in Sioux Falls.

The Department of Health provided testing to Smithfield employees and their close contacts this week as the pork processing plant moves to reopen after shuttering due to an outbreak.

State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said health officials have not been able to sort out which test results came from the mass event, but said it was likely the spike in confirmed cases came from those results. A total of 203 of the confirmed cases were reported in Minnehaha County, which contains most of Sioux Falls.

Officials reported no new deaths from the virus, though 31 people have died statewide so far. Another 3,144 have tested positive, but the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.