South Dakota governor expecting big tourism summer

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MONUMENT, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday told South Dakota's tourism industry to gear up for a busy summer, as she expects an influx of visitors itching to travel after more than a year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
During an event at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where she is suing to hold another fireworks display this summer, the Republican governor said there are many signs that tourism — the state's second-largest industry — will make a big rebound.