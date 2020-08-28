South Dakota confirms 323 new cases of the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Friday reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus, including 73 in Pennington County.

The state has recorded a total of 12,194 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. South Dakota ranks 10th in the country for the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The new cases included 98 people in their 20s, 61 between the ages of 10 and 19 and eight under 10 years old.

Minnehaha County reported 51 new cases.

The update showed s total of 2,182 active cases, an increase of 182 from Thursday. The number of hospitalizations rose by five, to 80.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.