SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 15 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the totals to 29 over the weekend, 97 in January and 1,585 since the start of the pandemic.

Data complied Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state fifth highest per capita in the country at 178 deaths per 100,000 people. The death count is 39th highest nationwide.