South Dakota Supreme Court selects next chief justice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court announced Tuesday that is has selected a new chief justice to oversee the state's court system.

The judges who sit on the state Supreme Court chose their colleague Justice Steven R. Jensen to take the state's top judicial job after Chief Justice David E. Gilbertson retires in January. Jensen has served on the Supreme Court since 2017 when he was appointed by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a Republican.

Jensen said in a statement, “We need no reminder today that we continue to face challenges ahead, but I am truly looking forward to serving the people of South Dakota as Chief Justice."

Gov. Kristi Noem congratulated Jensen on the appointment, while also saying that he had “some big shoes to fill” with the departure of Gilbertson, who has served 19 years as chief justice.