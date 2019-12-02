South Carolina social services leader seeks $127M increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The head of South Carolina’s child welfare agency is asking for $127 million more next year to help turn around an embattled agency criticized for failing children.

Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach is asking the General Assembly to boost the budget to pay for staff salary increases and the hiring of more caseworkers.

The State newspaper reports those are among several spending hikes Leach sought in his first budget request to state lawmakers.

State budget writers say they aren’t yet sold on spending millions to fix an agency that has been slow to show results. But legislators say they’re encouraged that Leach has shown an eagerness to change agency culture.

The department has struggled for years, with heavy caseloads, low morale and high turnover of child welfare workers.

