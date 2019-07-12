South Carolina lottery has record year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina lottery has posted a record year for revenue.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said in a Thursday news release that the lottery set records in the last fiscal year for proceeds raised for education, prizes paid to players and commissions earned by retailers.

The lottery raised $487.6 million for education programs during the fiscal year that ended June 30. Players won more than $1.3 billion in prize money during the fiscal year.

The lottery organization said the selling of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket in October and a sustained interest in instant scratch-off games contributed to the record year.