South Carolina drivers only claim $2M in gas tax rebates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina drivers have only collected about $2 million of the $40 million the state set aside for rebates after raising the gas tax to improve roads.

Drivers had to save receipts for gas and maintenance and turn them in with tax forms to get back the extra 2 cents per gallon the state added to the gas tax in July.

The Revenue Department told The Post and Courier of Charleston that about 80,600 income tax filers requested the rebate and received an average of $24 each.

The rebate was key to getting the gas tax increase passed in 2017. The tax increased an additional 2 cents on July 1, and the state has set aside $65 million.

The unclaimed money goes back to the Department of Transportation.

