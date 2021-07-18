South Africa's leader vows to restore order, catch plotters ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 10:53 a.m.
1 of7 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, visits an area in Durban, South Africa, Friday, July 16, 2021 which was badly affected by unrest in the past week. South Africa's army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma and causing a shortage of basic foods. AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, on a visit to Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July 18 2021. Ramaphosa went to Johannesburg's Soweto township to view badly damaged retail centers where people were trampled to death in rioting sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Oupa Nkosi/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's leader went to Johannesburg's Soweto township Sunday to view badly damaged shopping centers where people were trampled to death in rioting sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.
President Cyril Ramaphosa toured the Ndofaya Mall in the Meadowlands part of Soweto, where at least 10 people died in the ransacking.