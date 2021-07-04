South Africa's ex-president Zuma says he'll appeal jail term MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 1:10 p.m.
1 of8 Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Constitutional Court will hear Zuma's urgent application on July 12 to rescind its order sentencing him to jail for 15 months for contempt of court. Zuma was initially supposed to hand himself over to authorities for his incarceration by Sunday. Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Show More Show Less
NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Ignoring efforts to defuse a tense standoff, former South African President Jacob Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing the 15-month prison sentence and his impending arrest by police.
South Africa's top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. Several witnesses, including former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations, have testified of Zuma's wrongdoing, including allowing his associates, the Gupta family, to influence his Cabinet appointments and lucrative state contracts.
