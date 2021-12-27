South Africa holds week of services, events for Desmond Tutu The Associated Press Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 1:44 p.m.
1 of7 Flowers and a thank you note surround a portrait of former Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu outside St. George's Catherdral in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At midday bells are rung to honour Tutu, a day after his death. AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - Former South African President Nelson Mandela, right, reacts with Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the launch of a Walter and Albertina Sisulu exhibition, called, 'Parenting a Nation', at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, March 12, 2008. Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa's brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - US President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu, widely regarded as "South Africa's moral conscience," who was a leading anti-apartheid activist in South Africa., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - Former Truth And Reconciliation Commissioner (TRC) Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu gestures, during a public debate on the legacy of the TRC. in Cape Town, South Africa, April, 20, 2006. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. Obed Zilwa Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu waves as he exits his home in Cape Town, South Africa Monday May 6, 2019. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. . AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is planning a week of services and events to honor Desmond Tutu's life of activism for racial equality and LGBT rights. Tutu, the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town, died Sunday at the age of 90.
___
Written By
The Associated Press