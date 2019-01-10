Soup kitchen offers free lunch to furloughed federal workers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut soup kitchen is reaching out to federal government employees who have been furloughed, to make sure they and their families have enough to eat.

The Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven says furloughed employees can receive a free lunch and care packages including excess donated food and other staples.

The New Haven Register reports that employees furloughed during the government shutdown are invited to volunteer with the kitchen while being furloughed.

The kitchen says it is committed to helping neighbors in need.

The shutdown entered its 20th day Thursday as President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats leave little room for compromise in the standoff over funding for a border wall.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com