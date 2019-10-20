Sotomayor shares words of wisdom with Connecticut children

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has shared her secrets of success with nearly 200 Connecticut elementary school kids.

Sotomayor told the kids during an appearance Friday at Maloney High School in Meriden to work hard, be kind, accept people, and seek opportunities to do good. She encouraged them to push past challenges and to think hopefully of their futures.

The Record-Journal reports that Sotomayor was in the city to speak about her children's book "Just Ask," a story of the challenges some children face and the differences they have, coupled with the skills they possess.

Sotomayor apologized to two children for leaving them a world "where there is war, climate change, hunger, poverty, and health problems," but said she was confident their generation could do better than hers.

