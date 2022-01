MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama public schools reported more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 this week, and the outbreaks have prompted some of the state's largest systems to make a temporary switch to remote learning.

The Alabama Department of Health dashboard on Thursday showed 26,260 virus cases reported this week in public schools. That compares to 16,035 the previous week. The Jefferson, Shelby, Mobile and Tuscaloosa County school systems each reported more than 1,000 cases.