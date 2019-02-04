Some road, schools closures as heavy snow falls in Sierra

CHP has required car chains to pass over many mountain passes during the winter storms hitting the Sierras.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heavy snow falling in the Sierra Nevada mountains has led to some road and schools closures.

The California Department of Transportation is advising motorist to avoid traveling if possible because heavy snow is expected throughout Monday.

Caltrans says traffic was held on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 for about two hours Monday after several cars crashed because of a jackknifed trailer truck near Vista Point.

KRCR-TV of Redding reports classes at three schools in Shasta County were canceled due to snow.

A winter storm sweeping across California and Nevada has dumped at least 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow over the past two days. Much more is expected through Tuesday.

Authorities over the weekend issued blizzard and avalanche warnings for the Sierra through Monday night.