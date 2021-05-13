Some proms are back, with masks, testing and distancing MICHAEL CASEY and CEDAR ATTANASIO, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 9:35 a.m.
Grace Gardens Event Center employees check temperatures of young people attending prom at the Grace Gardens Event Center in El Paso, Texas on Friday, May 7, 2021. Around 2,000 attended the outdoor event at the private venue after local school districts announced they would not host proms this year. Tickets cost $45.
Julie Lattang, 18, and Brianna Cazadillas, 17, have their picture taken in a photo booth while attending prom at the Grace Gardens Event Center in El Paso, Texas on Friday, May 7, 2021.
While wearing their prom gowns, students peer through the scoreboard at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball stadium in Manchester, N.H., on Monday, April 26, 2021. After a year without proms, school districts across the country are debating whether they can safely hold an event that many seniors consider a capstone to their high school experience. The nearly 300 student senior class of Manchester's Central High School are waiting to get approval from the city's board of health so they can have their prom at the outdoor venue, due to COVID-19 concerns.
BOSTON (AP) — A minor league baseball stadium. A negative coronavirus test and absolutely no slow dancing.
Those are just a few of the unusual requirements for a high school prom happening in Manchester, New Hampshire, later this month, one of many school districts across the country struggling to navigate holding the formal dance in the second year of the pandemic.
