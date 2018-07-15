Some governor candidates already devoting large sums to race

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some candidates for Connecticut governor are already devoting large sums to the race.

Newly released campaign finance documents show former Greenwich hedge fund manager and Republican candidate David Stemerman is leading the pack. He has loaned his campaign $12.8 million and raised nearly $100,000 so far from private contributors. He has spent about $3 million.

Five Republicans and two Democrats have qualified to appear on the Aug. 14 primary ballot. Three of the Republicans are participating in the state's public campaign financing system, which limits how much they can spend.

Ned Lamont, a wealthy Greenwich businessman and the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate, has spent nearly $1 million of mostly his own money on the race. That may increase, considering he spent $9 million on his failed 2010 gubernatorial primary bid.