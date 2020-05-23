Some Rhode Island shellfishing areas closing for season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several shellfishing areas in Rhode Island are closing for the season starting Saturday due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields.

The harvesting areas will remain closed until Oct. 13, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.

Bristol Harbor; Dutch Harbor Area, Jamestown; Fishing Cove, Wickford Harbor; Great Salt Pond and Trims Pond, Block Island; Potter Cove, Prudence Island; and Sakonnet Harbor, Little Compton are closing according to The Newport Daily News.

In addition, closures at Fort Wetherill and the Kickemuit River in Warren will also go into effect Saturday.

Rhode Island shellfish are much sought-after because of a long history of delivering a high-quality product achieved through diligent monitoring of shellfish harvesting waters, the department said.