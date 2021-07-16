Some North Carolina hospitals dangerously low on blood

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Leaders of the agencies that provide blood to some North Carolina hospitals say the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has created potentially dangerous shortages.

As people get out and about more, injuries from car crashes and other traumas are increasing, and the backlog of surgical procedures delayed by the pandemic have driven up demand for blood and platelets, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Meanwhile, fewer organizations are hosting blood drives and fewer individuals are coming in to donation centers.