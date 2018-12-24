https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Snowmobile-driver-dies-in-crash-in-Idaho-13489383.php
Snowmobile driver dies in crash in Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man died in a snowmobile crash near Coeur d'Alene.
Idaho State Police troopers said the crash happened Sunday afternoon.
KBOI-TV reports that Benjamini Millward of Oldtown, Idaho was driving his snowmobile and failed to negotiate a left hand turn.
Millward was thrown from the snowmobile and landed on a snowbank where he died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
